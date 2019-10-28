A Mid-Michigan family thought they were going to restore a historic home back to something beautiful, but that quickly changed when one of their kids had a ghostly encounter.
“It was just beautiful, and it was in such disrepair when we first saw it,” said Stephanie Braley, homeowner.
Braley said when she and her family purchased their home on Brockway Street, they knew it was going to take a lot of work to restore the property.
“When we bought it there was three feet of water in the basement, some of the floors were torn out, most of the windows were broken,” Braley said.
But what she, her husband, and their four children were not prepared for was paranormal activity.
“You always have excuses for all the little noises you hear and all the little things,” Braley said.
Bu she said her youngest daughter started to see things, specifically what appeared to be a ghost of a young boy.
“We found out that yes, there was a young boy that died here at this house. And between his age at the time and what my daughter saw at the time, it was like well, this could be actually what’s going on here,” Braley said.
That’s when paranormal investigator and “Haunted Saginaw” filmmaker Steve Shippy came in. Each year, Shippy and his team find a location in Mid-Michigan and film a documentary-style investigation.
“A Haunting on Brockway Street” takes place at a beautiful historic home. It is actually the 10th film in the Haunted Saginaw series.
“This house has been one of the most active homes we’ve ever investigated. And obviously, one of the most iconic and historic homes in Saginaw,” Shippy said.
Investigator Jamie Breit said the crew spent a total of six weeks uncovering some downright scary stuff.
“There was a lot of stuff that happened on camera, off camera, all the time. You were being watched. You always had chills. Your hair was always standing on end being here,” Breit said.
Shippy said this year’s premiere is not for the faint of heart.
“This year’s documentary is basically non-stop investigation. It’s over two hours long and there’s virtually no breaks. It’s just night after night, after night, evidence clip after evidence clip, after evidence clip,” Shippy said.
You can see “A Haunting on Brockway Street” at the Temple Theatre in Saginaw. It will premiere Nov. 15 and 16. Tickets are available at the box office.
Shippy also just landed his own show on the Travel Channel network that will debut in January 2020.
