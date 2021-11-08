Six new members join the Flint City Council, but the group will have to wait until to get to work due to a controversy surrounding uncertified election results.
"I'm really disappointed. I was excited to start hitting the ground running,” said Allie Herkenroder, a new member of the council.
Herkenroder said she was looking forward to the start of a new era for city government.
“Having that new leadership with this brand-new council which is made up of two thirds newcomers and two thirds women and making sure we're able to move a lot of resolutions forward within the city,” Herkenroder said.
But those resolutions will have to wait.
“It’s the law that you can't take office without being certified,” said John Gleason, the Genesee county clerk.
The new members can't take office or vote during council meetings even though they took the oath of office today.
Gleason brought it to the city's attention that the election has yet to be certified.
“The number of votes did not meet the number of voters so there was a conversation with the board of canvassers and the city of Flint clerk's office saying they were out of balance,” Gleason said.
Councilman Eric Mays said the meeting scheduled for tonight was cancelled because of an oversight that changed the way things had been done for decades.
‘Well, we are trying to follow the rules and the law that's important,” Mays said. “The old charter said the Monday after the election. The new charter says the Monday after certification, so for 30 years it's always been the Monday after the election.”
Mays tells TV5, he was looking forward to seeing how things would go with the council's new makeup.
“I'm also hoping that this is an intellectual council that is going to focus on the agenda items resolutions moneys and laws and that it'll function better than the other council,” Mays said.
Votes are expected to be certified Wednesday. The new council hopes to meet Nov. 15.
