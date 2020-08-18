The new Flint police chief said changes are on the way for the department.
"I’m going to conduct a top to bottom evaluation of the police department and try to see if I can correct some of the issues that have been brought to my attention," Terence Green said
Green said a heavy workload and a lack of police visibility is hurting law enforcement and the people they serve.
But he said soon they will implement new protocols to help curb crime.
"Every 15 minutes or so, you’ll see a Flint police cruiser driving down the street,” Green said. “I think that’s a big part of deterring crime."
Green was appointed last week as the police chief by Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
He recently served as the Mt. Morris Township police chief for six years and before that he worked for more than 20 years in the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
The Flint native said his years in Flint and law enforcement has taught him a thing or two about how to help the city become a better place to live and work.
"If you don’t have a positive and trusting relationship and partnership with the community, there’s no way that a police department can be successful," Green said.
Green said under his leadership, he plans on lightening workloads by hiring more staff. He said getting more boots on the ground is key to turning things around.
With the number of murders, sexual assaults, and robberies in the city, there's no time to waste.
"My main goal is to become an integral part of this community by using the community as our eyes and ears," Green said.
