A new flood relief center is set to open in Gladwin County.
The Sacred Heart Activity Center will be open beginning Monday, June 29.
It will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The center will provide flood relief resources such as water, food, toiletries, and other miscellaneous supplies.
