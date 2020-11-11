The University of Michigan-Flint launched an initiative to support veterans pursuing their education.
The new Student Veteran Assistance Fund provides funding for eligible student veterans to help pay for their college education.
This funding is available when VA benefits either run out or will not cover the cost of education.
UM-Flint also hired a veteran recruiter to help students who want to pursue their education at the university.
“It was 11 years ago today that UM-Flint launched its enduring commitment to members of our military by opening the Student Veteran Resource Center as a place for these students to get a wide range of professional assistance,” said Kristi Hottenstein, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management. “It is fitting that we continue our tradition of honoring our veterans by expanding our services and support to those who serve our country so admirably.”
UM-Flint said it is a top choice for many veterans pursuing their degrees.
The veteran student population at the university includes active-duty service members, students serving in the Reserve or National Guard, veterans who have separated from military service, and family members who are using benefits based on a family member’s service.
The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency gave UM-Flint a gold-level Veteran Friendly School award for its level of service to student veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.