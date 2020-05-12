A new furniture company has purchased 27 former Art Van stores.
Loves Furniture announced the purchase of 27 Art Van stores in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia and Maryland.
All locations will be re-branded as Loves Furniture and they’re expected to add more than 1,000 new employees. Many of the new employees will be rehired from the closed Art Van stores, Loves said.
Loves was started earlier in 2020 and will be headquartered in Royal Oak.
“Today’s acquisition of these locations across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, represents a tremendous milestone for our company, our associates, and for the communities that we serve,” said Matthew Damiani, CEO of Loves Furniture. “We are thrilled to announce an exciting new retail option for customers in these markets who have been looking for a more modern shopping experience.”
