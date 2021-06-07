A mid-Michigan vendor turned some bad luck into good fortune and now she is using it to help others just like her.
"Oh, it means so much to me I can't even tell you," said Adriane Deiulus, owner of Sugar Mermaid Bath and Body Organics.
Despite setbacks from COVID-19 and vandalism, this Grand Blanc business owner is pushing forward. Deiulus is expanding her business and hoping to help others in the process.
"As soon as the pandemic hit, I didn't know what to do," Deiulus said.
Deiulus creates homemade organic bath products, but the road to success has not been easy.
In 2019, her store was vandalized when it was located in the Grand Blanc Chalet Shoppes.
Last year, she had to move her storefront when the shops closed temporarily in the height of the pandemic. Now, it's onward and upward with the expansion of her store and an all-new Grand Blanc vendor marketplace.
"Gives me the opportunity to help other vendors, which is something that I've always wanted to do with them," Deiulus said.
She said the 2,000-square-foot marketplace will house 15 different vendors, ranging from oddities to beautiful tie dye creations.
"We've got all kinds of really neat stuff," Deiulus said.
The marketplace will be located near Grand Blanc Road and Dort Highway. It is set to open on June 16.
"Our heart and our souls have gone into this. It's been a lot of hard work and I feel so blessed to be able to help other vendors come up and get recognized and notice, and maybe launch other stores," Deiulus said.
