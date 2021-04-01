Genesee Health System is announcing a new physical and mental health treatment center to bring comprehensive care for Flint and Genesee County Children.
The 60,000 square foot building will bring all children’s program areas under one roof including the Children’s Autism Center, Neurological Center and Child and Family Services.
A groundbreaking is planned for June 2021. Demolition is happening at the site located on South Saginaw Street between 9th and 10th streets.
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has granted GHS $5.5 million to help support construction of the new building. The Community Foundation of Greater Flint through the Flint Kids has contributed $200,000 to the project.
“GHS has been providing their various children’s services in a number of buildings for many years,” said William Winiarski, Board Chair of Greater Flint Children’s Mental Health Facilities, Inc. “Unfortunately for families with children, this requires them to travel from building to building to get the services that their children need. And if they have more than one child in services, it gets even more difficult for transportation and scheduling.”
GHS provides services and support to Genesee County residents who are children and adults with adults with serious mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbances, developmental disabilities, and adults and children with substance use disorders, with a focus on the health of the whole person.
