Genesee County elementary, middle and high school students will soon be provided STEM-themed experiences and opportunities by Kettering University, thanks to a recent $2,500 grant from the Child Welfare Society of Flint.
The funds will be used to help cover the costs of summer camps and pre-college programs focused on science, technology, engineering, mathematics and business.
Hundreds of students currently make up the pre-college programs and another 400 students take part in community organizations provided by the university like Girl Scouts.
“Kettering has a special opportunity and commitment to help change lives and set students on a path to achieve their dreams,” said Cherie Taylor, assistant director of pre-college programs at Kettering University. “With this generous gift, families that have financial challenges will still have an opportunity to participate.”
To learn more information on the university’s pre-college programs, go to kettering.edu/precollege.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.