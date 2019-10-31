A new gym is opening in Mid-Michigan that’s not only supposed to help people get fit, but also inspire.
“This is what makes me feel amazing,” said Aaron Higginbottom, owner of @ Fitness in Beecher.
Higginbottom said he has spent years in real estate and always dreamt of coming back to the Flint area and helping his neighbors.
“I’m able to come back in my community where I’m born and raised. And despite all the success that I have had, being able to come back and give back to my community means the most to me,” Higginbottom said.
@ Fitness on Coldwater Road will be the only gym in Beecher.
Higginbottom said people in the area could benefit from his business.
“We brought it here because we know a lot of people in urban areas lack education when it comes to fitness or knowing what to eat,” Higginbottom said.
Brand-new treadmills, weight sets and personal trainers are set to help out customers. The grand opening is Friday, Nov. 1.
Higginbottom said there will be a lot of options when it comes to exercise.
They’ll have everything from yoga to hip-hop classes.
Higginbottom hopes he can not only influence the community to get healthier, but also to live healthier lives.
“Build something positive, just take the moment of them here and make it big,” he said.
