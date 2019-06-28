New Hampshire's environmental agency is proposing drinking water standards that would be among the nation's strictest when it comes to certain industrial compounds.
The Department of Environmental Services on Friday proposed standards for four compounds called per- and polyfluoroalykyl substances, or PFAS.
The compounds, used in firefighting foam, nonstick cookware and other products, increasingly have turned up in public water supplies and private wells around the country.
The federal government has a nonbinding health threshold of 70 parts per trillion for two forms of the contaminant.
New Hampshire is proposing 12 parts per trillion for PFOA and 15 parts per trillion for PFOS. Both are close to what scientists advising the state of Michigan recommended earlier this week.
The New Hampshire proposal will be considered by a legislative rules committee next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.