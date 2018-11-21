It’s looking like a winter wonderland in Bay City’s Wenonah Park.
The Nickless Family Community Pavilion is now home to a brand-new ice rink.
“Downtown Bay City doesn’t have a whole lot of winter activities, so we’ve just created one to have and we’re going to have a lot more fun with it and a lot more events happening down here,” said Michael Bacigalupo, Chief Operating Officer for the State Theatre.
Kids got to step out onto the project for the first time Wednesday morning, more than 4 years after it began.
But when they did, it wasn’t what they expected.
The skating rink isn’t actually made of ice. It’s made from plastic, similar to a plastic cutting board.
Skates glide over the plastic just like ice, but without the constant upkeep.
Even first-time skater, 5-year-old Genevieve Beattie, thought it was easy.
“I did some pirouettes.”
Others said falling doesn’t hurt quite so bad.
“We raced a lot, we did a lot of tricks and all that. It was really fun out here,” said 9-year-old Sawyer Yates.
The rink was funded by local organizations, sponsors, and foundations.
Their donations went so far that access to the rink is free, and renting skates is only $5.
“The price of a real ice skating rink would have been over a million dollars more, to add that to the mix, so this was quite a bit less than a million dollars to put this type of ‘ice’ in,” Bacigalupo told TV5.
The plastic pieces cost around $75,000.
The rink officially opens on Nov. 23rd. For times and special events, click here.
