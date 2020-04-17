The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is launching a new initiative to help get veterans, Michigan National Guard and Reserve members connected to the benefits and services they earned for their service.
The initiative, Check on MIVet, allows anyone to fill out an online form requesting a representative from MVAA to check in on a veteran.
“The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is committed to providing the best resources for support, care, advocacy and service to veterans, Guard and Reserve members and their families who live and work in our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The ‘Check on MIVet’ program is another means of ensuring the path to these resources is clear.”
The state wants people to know this initiative is not a mental health line or a wellness check. If a veteran is experiencing a crisis, they should call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.
The initiative's goal is to ensure veterans receive the employment, healthcare, quality of life, and other benefits they need.
The MVAA is available 24/7 through its hotline 1-800-MICH-VET to answer veterans' questions regarding their benefits.
“Michigan is committed to serving our veterans through all phases of their lives, whether that means helping them obtain education benefits, find a job, secure long-term care or get connected to the federal and state benefits they earned for their service,” MVAA Director Zaneta Adams said. “Through ‘Check on MIVet,’ MVAA can be that resource that veterans need to stay connected – not just to their benefits, but to a person on the other end of the phone who cares about their well-being.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.