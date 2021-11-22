The governor’s office announced Monday that 100 new jobs and a $1 million investment that will highlight Michigan’s travel and tourism industries.
“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled manufacturing workforce provide an environment where businesses like Crest Marine can grow and thrive, creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Shiawassee County,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This is great news for workers, their families, and our economy as we continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work. With the help of companies like Crest Marine, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever.”
Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
The project will expand Crest Marine’s Owosso Township facility. The company currently has 309 employees at the Owosso location.
“Congratulations to the team at Crest Marine on your tremendous growth and success. We appreciate your continued vote of confidence in our state and in our workforce,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of the MEDC and President and Chair of the Michigan Strategic Fund. “We’re proud to join our partners at the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and other local partners as we support the investment by this longstanding Michigan company and look forward to working with them as they continue to grow and add jobs for more of our friends and neighbors.”
With the expansion, Crest will be the largest employer in Shiawassee County.
“This is fantastic that the state is recognizing Crest’s efforts to be the employer of choice in Shiawassee County and the ongoing financial commitments made by our parent company, Mastercraft Boat Holdings, to fund our expansion plans,” said Patrick May, President of Crest Marine. “Michigan has been our home for more than 60 years, and we look forward to continuing to invest here while providing excellent employment opportunities to the community.”
Michigan is the third-largest marine market in the country and ranks No. 2 in boat registrations.
“Michigan offers natural beauty that is unrivaled by any other state, and one of the best ways to experience Michigan’s natural wonders is by spending time on the water,” said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, part of MEDC. “We’re pleased to celebrate Crest Marine’s expansion in Pure Michigan, and we look forward to partnering with them as we get more Michiganders into boating and experiencing all that boating has to offer.”
