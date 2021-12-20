School districts across the state have been dealing with several different issues during the pandemic, but one consistent issue has been finding enough school bus drivers to get students into classrooms.
A bill recently signed into law expands the pool of candidates who can legally become a bus driver.
“I am excited about the opportunity to increase the pool of bus drivers for our kids,” Hemlock Public Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck said.
Killingbeck supports a new law that allows more people to become school bus drivers. House Bill 4861 will amend the Pupil Transportation Act to allow individuals with insulin-treated diabetes to operate a school bus if they meet certain qualifications. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the legislation into law last week.
“As long as we can do safely, and it seems like this would provide safe options for people with diabetes to be able to be a bus driver, I’m very excited about that,” Killingbeck said.
Freeland Community Schools Superintendent Matt Cairy shares Killingbeck’s enthusiasm.
“I appreciate any opportunity the state gives us to remove unnecessary restrictions,” Cairy said.
The change aligns with federal law. It is aimed at helping school districts address the school bus driver shortage.
“I think there’s no reason we can’t follow the federal guidelines,” Cairy said.
Parents TV5 spoke to are glad to see the new law in place.
“I know we need school bus drivers badly right now. And if the federal government and its infinite wisdom says it’s OK, then who are we in Michigan to say anything different,” one parent said.
“Well, if they are able to maintain it and treat it, I don’t see why they shouldn’t be able to,” another parent said.
As for Killingbeck, he said being a school bus driver is a rewarding job because you get the chance to take students back and forth from school.
“But you also get to go on field trips and you know, games and everything with them. This is a great opportunity for people,” Killingbeck said.
