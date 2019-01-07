A new law aims to expand domestic violence protections.
We hear about the people who are victimized but often times we don’t hear about the pets who become pawns in cases of physical and emotional abuse.
“It felt very good to have it become law,” said Sen. Gary Peters. “We’ve been working on it for some time.”
Sen. Peters wants to do everything he can to put a stop to domestic violence.
He introduced legislation called the PAWS Act, which has recently been signed into law.
The measure is designed for those trying to escape relationships do so without leaving their four-legged loved ones behind.
“The abuser will use the pet as a tool and a weapon to intimidate that victim as well,” Peters said.
The PAWS Act provides resources for shelters to be able to accommodate pets.
According to Peters, one-third of all abuse victims stay in a dangerous relationship because of a pet.
“Many of them stay up to two years in an abusive relationship because they can’t find a place for that pet,” Peters said.
As you can imagine officials at the Bay Area Women’s Center are relieved that this bill is now law.
“Nobody should have to pick between staying home with a pet and enduring violence or leaving that situation,” said Jeremy Rick, the Executive Director of the Bay Area Women’s Center. “Everybody should have the opportunity to be safe.”
Rick said about 25 percent of his clients deal with this issue.
“To be able to stay you know what we have a place for your pet,” Rick said. “Let’s get you on into shelter. Let’s get you in here for services. It’s incredibly important.”
While Peters is pleased to get this new law on the books, he wants to make sure domestic violence victims know there are people ready and willing to help.
“It’s very important for victims of abuse to know that there are now expanding programs to take care of their loving pet and that they should not feel that they have to be trapped in that kind of relationship,” Peters said.
