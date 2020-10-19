“The more people that know about suicide and the signs and how to stop it, the better,” said Kristine Connell.
After losing her son Adam to suicide, Connell has been an advocate to help raise awareness for depression and teen suicide.
A new law put into place could be a game changer to kids in public schools.
Michigan public schools will be required to put a suicide prevention hotline number on student identification cards under a new law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“Oct. 12, 2015, my son Adam committed suicide. He was very depressed. He was very sad. He was a bright soul, a bright light. He was the most amazing person on this planet,” Connell said.
Connell wishes something like this was in place when her son was still in school.
Rep. Andrea Schroeder sponsored the bill. She said putting the number on ID cards is not mandated. It only applies to schools that have ID cards already. She said this was a bipartisan success.
“I’m really proud of the flexibility with it. Really proud of honestly, the entire state legislature just embraced this bill,” Schroeder said.
The measure covers students in grades six through 12.
The state said suicide is the second-leading cause of death for people in that age category.
“It is a difficult conversation to have. I know it as a mom. It’s difficult to talk to your kids and say, ‘I am very worried about this,’” Schroeder said.
The bill also requires the state health department to provide information about mental health and suicide if schools request it.
“At least have that number in their head. If it saves one person, that saves an entire community. I think it should’ve been done years ago,” Connell said.
