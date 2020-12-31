New legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has paved the way for a partnership between the Bay City Bridge Partners and the city of Bay City.
Whitmer signed the legislation into law on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The laws allow BCBP to lease Liberty Bridge and Independence Bridge from the city.
Senate Bills 1215-1218 were introduced in the middle of November by Senator Ken Horn, Senator Jeremy Moss, and Senator Wayne Schmidt. The state Senate unanimously passed the bills. The state House approved the bills with a 95-15-1 vote.
“It was so encouraging to see bipartisan support for something that brings Bay City an innovative solution to a longstanding problem,” Bay City Manager Dana Muscott said.
The legislation received support from several businesses and organizations in the area.
“Bay City has been working for years to find a solution to repair two of the four major bridges that cross the river in the city. The region and state’s economic success relies on a safe and reliable infrastructure that starts with roads and bridges,” Horn said. “Unfortunately, especially after revenues have been even further affected by COVID-19, the city’s repair needs are beyond available funding at all levels of government. These bills would alleviate some of that burden on local governments and the state budget while securing a major economic route for our region.”
The city entered an agreement with BCBP on Jan. 2, 2020. As part of the agreement, BCBP will finance, design, construct, lease, operate and maintain the rehabilitation and modernization of Liberty Bridge. BCBP will also build a new replacement for the Independence Bridge. BCBP plans to recoup costs through tolls.
“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on businesses and municipalities, we have been able to move forward on this project with great optimism,” said Kevin Bischel, BCBP project director.
Material staging and limited construction work is expected to begin in mid to late 2021. Full construction on both bridges is scheduled to take place in 2022.
