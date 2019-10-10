New legislation would change the way 17-year-olds are treated in the court of law.
State lawmakers have reached a deal to no longer automatically treat 17-year-old criminal defendants as adults.
Supporters say raising the age to 18 would ensure young offenders get fairer sentences and have a better chance at rehabilitation.
“Young people, including 17 and 18-year-olds, are not completely mature,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
That is why Leyton doesn’t believe, in most cases, 17-year-olds charged with a crime should be tried as adults.
It appears some state lawmakers in Lansing agree with him. A set of bills could be heading from the legislature to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk in the coming weeks.
This comes after legislation was passed by a state senate committee. If the measures are signed into law, Michigan would no longer automatically charge 17-year-olds facing criminal charges as adults.
“If in fact they have committed a crime, they need to be treated in a different way other than sent to state prison,” Leyton said.
In Saginaw County, Defense Attorney James Piazza is also on board. He thinks if more 17-year-olds are treated as juveniles, eventually they will be able to move on with their lives without having a criminal record weighing them down.
“The juvenile court system is more of a sealed record, so that when they do get through it you know, it’s not accessible to the public. So it doesn’t hurt the individual to go to school, to get Pell grants in college, for jobs, things of that nature. So it won’t be an albatross hanging over their neck,” Piazza said.
For his part, Leyton said he has treated four of the five teens involved with the deadly rock throwing case as if the proposed law was already in place. He believes they need juvenile sentences.
The quartet - along with Kyle Anger, who has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder – are facing criminal charges for the death of Kenneth White in 2017.
“Those individuals might be able to understand the wrong that they committed and then when they return to their communities, hopefully they’ll be productive citizens,” Leyton said.
Whitmer released a statement saying, “We are supportive of the overall goal of the legislation – and are reviewing the substitutes that were just adopted in committee this morning.”
