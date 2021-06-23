New legislation that was introduced to combat the opioid epidemic will expand availability of medications in emergency departments and naloxone to organizations in the community.
The bi-partisan bill was introduced by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, legislators, the Michigan Health and Hospital Association and the Michigan Opioid Partnership.
“This epidemic touches every area of our state and we are losing nearly five Michiganders every single day to opioid overdoses,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “This legislation will help bring us closer to ending this epidemic by expanding access to treatment and to life-saving medications which can increase their chances of a successful recovery and prevent additional tragedies among our families.”
In 2018 and 2019, Michigan saw a decline in the number of opioid-related overdoses. In 2020, side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic like social isolation and less access to treatment services increased the number of overdose-related deaths.
“Michigan hospitals are committed to being part of the solution to the opioid epidemic that has impacted every community in Michigan,” said Brian Peters, Michigan Health & Hospital Association CEO. “These available resources for hospitals to provide MOUDs within their communities will help ensure patients receive the most appropriate care and treatment for their individual healthcare needs.”
The bills will expand availability of medications for opioid use disorder in emergency departments and improve referrals to treatment. Hospitals that treat more than 50 overdoses a year will receive additional funding.
“The opioid crisis has devastated communities and destroyed the lives of far too many all across our state,” said Representative Angela Witwer. “These medications for opioid use disorder save lives. This past year has shown us what we can achieve if everyone comes together to fight a public health emergency. It’s time to use this same approach to combating the opioid crisis. Expanding access is one critical step to ending this epidemic.”
For more information go to Michgian.gov/Opioids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.