Three Michigan lawmakers introduced legislation Friday that will designate all PFAS chemicals hazardous and give the Environmental Protection Agency the ability to clean up contamination.
Representatives Dan Kildee, Debbie Dingell and Fred Upton wrote the PFAS Action Act, which puts all PFAS chemicals into the EPA’s Superfund program, so they can be cleaned up.
The Superfund Program is responsible for cleanup of contaminated land in an effort to protect public health.
PFAS or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of chemicals most commonly used as firefighting foams at airports and military installations.
The chemical compounds were also used in household products like food wraps, upholstery and cookware.
Recently, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality added a landfill on the Bishop Airport property to the growing list of contaminated sites in the state.
“Firefighting foam used at airports are a large source of PFAS contamination, because airports are currently required by law to use these harmful chemicals. That is why I authored and passed legislation that would allow airports to use alternative firefighting foam that does not contain PFAS,” said Kildee.
“I will continue to work in Congress to bring more resources to Michigan to more urgently clean up PFAS contamination and make sure families can drink the water from their taps.”
Kildee said the bipartisan legislation is just the first step toward getting sites like the landfill and nearby Buick City cleaned up.
Statewide there are over 40 properties that have been identified as contaminated with PFAS.
The legislation was written because the chemicals pose a serious risk to human health and the environment.
Scientists are still learning about the health effects of exposure to PFAS, but some studies have shown a greater risk of certain cancers, including kidney and testicular cancers, and changes in immune response.
In October 2018, the EPA visited several Michigan sites confirmed to have PFAS contamination.
