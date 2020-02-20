A local credit union employee is speaking up to try and stop legislation that she says takes advantage people.
"I was shocked because I'm thinking you know what we need to do something."
Bridget Staffileno is the vice president of community affairs at Jolt Credit Union. She's against state legislation that would allow payday lenders to make personal loans of up to $2,500.
Right now, those transactions are capped at $600.
"You know a $2,500 loan payable for two years, after two years you pay over $8,000 for that," Staffileno said.
According to Staffileno, that two-year, $2,500 payday loan, with an APR at 158%, would mean monthly payments of about $347.
With a total interest of more than $5,800. In all, the borrower pays $8,344 for that $2,500 loan.
Staffileno firmly believes that once people get into a cycle of debt, it's hard to get out of it. And she says loans like these won't help.
"We need to be focusing on education, financial education,” she said. “And what can we do with that, you know going out and talking to the people in our communities."
Right now, the proposed legislation sits in the ways and means committee. It is unclear when, or if the bill will be voted on.
For her part, Staffileno hopes HB5097 never becomes law.
"I hope that we as a community get together and figure out ways to help people and direct them to lenders that aren't going to take advantage of them," she said.
TV5 reached out to State Representative Brandt Iden, the sponsor of the bill for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.
