It was a victory for the New Lothrop Hornets as they clinch the state title for Division 7 high school football.
The high school dedicated its post-season run to one of the Hornet’s biggest fans Braden “Buddy” Miller, who died last month after battling an inoperable tumor on his brain stem.
New Lothrop is a small Mid-Michigan community of just under 600 people.
A big chunk of them waited patiently at the high school to welcome home their new Division 7 football state champions.
The Hornets won 50 to 44 against Madison Heights, their first championship since 2006.
Debbie Severn has two nephews on the team.
“It was fabulous from start to finish it was just like sitting on the edge of your seat and they just did so well and we’re so proud of them,” Severn said.
For some of the parents the bittersweet win will be the last time they see their boys in a Hornet’s uniform.
“I cried, I mean it’s been a long time coming,” said Jody Saunders and Erin Lewis. “Both our boys are seniors so it’s exceptionally exciting and a great way to end their senior year.”
The sound of sirens is a much welcomed noise in New Lothrop.
With a police escort, the team finally returns home but this time as champions.
“It’s been a battle, it’s been a grind all year long. We talked about climbing that mountain all year and we finally made it to the top and planted our flag so it was pretty awesome,” said Clint Galvas, head coach.
The team put countless of hours of blood, sweat, and tears into their practices all for this very moment.
Junior Colby Hemgesberg says they did it for each other but also the ones that supported them the whole way through.
“I think we did it for the community," Hemgesberg said. "It’s pretty nice watching when we come in here everybody is sitting here when we came in there’s all this support."
A community that may be small, but full of heart and now champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.