New Lothrop Area Public Schools has canceled its 2021 prom as executive orders prohibiting large gatherings are still in place.
To celebrate graduating students, the school district said it will host a senior field day on Thursday, May 13 at Hornet Field. The New Lothrop High School Student Council is planning a day full of events and competitions for seniors to enjoy.
“Even though there have been many changes this year, it is still our goal to celebrate the class of 2021 with as many NLHS traditions as possible, as well as starting a few new traditions too,” Principal Kim Kuchar wrote in a letter to families.
Students and families can stay up to date on plans for the event by following the school district’s website and Facebook page. The school district also plans to release more details about future senior events such as baccalaureate, honor’s night, and graduation.
Anyone with more questions can email Principal Kuchar at kkuchar@newlothrop.k12.mi.us or call the high school office at 810-638-5054.
