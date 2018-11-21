Folks in New Lothrop are getting fired up as the high school football team is heading to the state championship at Ford Field this weekend.
It has been 12 years since the Hornets have won a state title, despite some deep runs in the playoffs.
“Yeah we got a pretty big game. It’s a state title game,” Head Coach Clint Galvas said. “We are going against Madison Heights Madison.”
Galvas said his players have been pouring their heart and soul into football for months, culminating in a once-in-a-lifetime chance on Saturday.
“These guys deserve it though. They’ve been busting their butts and we are hoping to put the icing on the cake on Saturday,” Galvas said.
Receiver and defensive back Aidan Harrison said the team has been playing their hardest to make one of their biggest fans proud. Braden Miller, 9, passed away last month after a courageous fight against cancer.
“It would be huge for the community, especially after the loss of Buddy. It’s been our driving force the whole season. Would be great,” Harrison said.
To remember Buddy, the whole team has been wearing lime green socks to always carry a piece of Buddy’s strength with them.
“He’s pushed us and our times of need and we look back on that. He drives us to keep going,” Harrison said.
Galvas is looking forward to representing Buddy and pulling off a win in his memory.
“We’re really excited about this opportunity. Go down there and play for a state title at Ford Field. Been awesome week for us traveling across the state for practice. It’s not only just exciting for us, it’s exciting for the whole community,” Galvas said.
