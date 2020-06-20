A New Lothrop veteran got a big birthday surprise on June 20.
Norbert Emmendorfer turned 95. To celebrate, family members surprised the World War II veteran with a birthday parade complete with police and firefighters.
“How old did you say you were,” said Norbert. “That’s how heavy it was.”
“He really deserves it,” said Janice Emmendorfer, his daughter in law. “Where everybody lived and in which houses.”
Emmendorfer’s family said he hand-digged some of the village’s first water wells while working for the community.
Happy birthday to you, Norbert!
