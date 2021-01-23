IMAGE: New Lothrop state champs
The New Lothrop Hornets won the Division Seven State Championship.

The Hornets came away with a 42-35 victory over the Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators.

The two teams met Saturday for the championship game at Ford Field.

