A Mid-Michigan high school football team is coming home with the state title.
The New Lothrop Hornets squared off with Madison Heights Eagles in the Division 7 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
It was a close game, but the Hornets defeated the Eagles 50 to 44.
It’s been 12 years since New Lothrop last won a football title.
We’ll have more in Sports Xtra tonight at 7 p.m. on TV5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.