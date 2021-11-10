New developments are coming to Grand Blanc as the last Kmart in Michigan closes its doors.
"This is something that our community has looked forward to for quite a long time,” said Wendy Jean-Buhrer.
Buhrer, the Grand Blanc city manager said a new development will soon take place at the old Kmart plaza, now the Grand Blanc Marketplace.
The Markus Development Group, who purchased the building in 2019, plans to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring new life to the area.
TV5 reported last week that construction was scheduled to begin next month, but Buhrer said it will be a little later.
"It was looking like December 15th. We heard back from the developer, they've had some delays in getting steel, so they are looking at January now,” Buhrer said.
The property will be designed to house up to 11 tenants. It's too early to tell who these new tenants will be.
Buhrer said Markus development has put a lot of thought into this project aimed at improving this area of the city and they want to get it right.
"He's well aware that the community wants Whole Foods and the Trader Joe's,” Buhrer said.
Buhrer said construction should be complete by next summer. That's also when the first tenants should move in. The goal is to have all 11 tenants in place by the spring of 2023.
"This is a key parcel in the city and that parcel will be filled. It's been about 14 years since the Farmer Jack side has been empty and about 10 to 11 years since the Kmart side has been empty. So definitely having a new fresh facade as well will just give it a great fresh look for the city,” Buhrer said.
