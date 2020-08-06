Little kids are in for big changes.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order at childcare centers kids two and up will have to wear masks if they’re on a bus or transport.
And for the kids four and up, if they’re are in common places like hallways, they’ll have to wear masks too.
“This definitely came out of the blue,” said Lisa Turner. “I’m not surprised. It’s already in the schools system and child care centers go by different licensing but we have lots of children and need to be careful.”
Turner owns Growing Years Christian Child Care center in Saginaw Township, they provide for around 180 kids. Taylor Schluckebier works with the four-year-olds
“It’s definitely a learning experience for the kids,” Schluckbier said. “Just the way things are in the world right now. I think they’ll do great with it. It’s just something else they’ll learn to adapt to and you just have to make it so it’s not scary and it keeps them healthy and safe.”
And safety is a priority these parents are looking for.
“I think it’s ok because students only need to wear them in common areas,” said parent Cassie Workman “It’s just what kids will do when they return to school in the fall. So it’s setting the precedence.”
“If it keeps the kids safe that’s great. It seems like every day there’s a new challenge,” parent Rob Howe said.
Speaking of challenge, Whitmer is recommending kids two and up wear masks indoors.
Howe’s son Arlo has tried to wear a mask.
“It was about 5 seconds and then it came right off,” Howe said.
With Workman’s daughter it’s the same story.
“My two-year-old has worn it for about 20 to 30 seconds and then it comes right off after that,” she said.
Turner says she’s comfortable with the requirements to the bus rides and for the four-year-olds but is keeping the two year old recommendation just that.
“We’ve been blessed, we haven’t had an illness here and we have enough precautions with what we’re doing,” Turner said. “We’re going to stick with what our parents feel comfortable with and what my staff and I feel comfortable with. Which is staying with the status quo.”
