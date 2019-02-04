Patients at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot have a more comfortable, state-of-the-art and family-centered place to give birth.
The new maternity center at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot opened for patient care Mon. Feb. 4.
The brand-new maternity center has three private triage rooms, nine private birthing suites with private bathrooms, a state-of-the-art operating room for caesarian sections and gynecology procedures, a nursery for when babies need monitoring or special procedures, and a high-tech security system.
The center also includes in-room amenities such as large screen TV’s, a sleeping couch for the mother’s support person and refrigerators for patients to keep their favorite refreshments close at hand.
Mid-Michigan Health is a non-profit health system, headquartered in Midland. It is affiliated with Michigan Medicine, the health care division of the University of Michigan.
Mid-Michigan Health covers a 23-county region with medical centers in Midland, Alpena, Alma, Clare, Gladwin, Mt. Pleasant and West Branch.
In addition to its medical centers, Mid-Michigan Health also offers both home health care and physician services and has a strong commitment to medical education.
Mid-Michigan Physicians Group provides urgent care and medical offices in more than 30 specialties and sub-specialties including cardiology, hematology/oncology, orthopedics, vascular surgery, family medicine and more.
The Mid-Michigan Health Foundation supports patients and families served by Mid-Michigan Health by raising funds for equipment, services and programs.
Currently, Mid-Michigan has more than 7,400 employees, volunteers and physicians and provided more than $144 million in community benefits in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.