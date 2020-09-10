People living in a residential care facility such as nursing homes will soon be able to see visitors outdoors thanks to a new epidemic order signed on Sept. 10. by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The directive permits additional exceptions to Gov. Whitmer’s order that temporarily restricts visits during the pandemic.
The order is effective beginning Sept. 15.
“Limiting visitation has saved lives,” Gordon said. “And seeing loved ones in person is important for mental health. Allowing outdoor visits – with proper procedures such as requiring social distancing and masks – is good for residents and can keep everyone safe.”
Facilities must meet criteria to allow these visitations to happen which includes having no new COVID-19 cases originate in the facility within the previous 14 days.
The facilities must also:
- Permit visits by appointment only.
- Limit the number of visitors during each scheduled visit to two people or less.
- Exclude visitors who cannot or will not wear a face covering during the entire visit.
- Require visitors to maintain social distancing.
- Limit the number of overall visitors at the facility at any given time based upon space limitations, infection control capacity and other appropriate factors to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
- Prohibit visits to residents who are in isolation or under observation for symptoms of COVID-19.
Restrictions on visits don’t apply to medical service providers, resident physicians and window visits when there is a barrier between the resident and the visitor.
