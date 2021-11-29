Prisoners in Michigan will now be able to attend funeral services virtually for immediate family members who pass away as outlined by a new policy from the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) that goes into effect Monday.
“Any death is tragic and a cause of great sadness that only compounds when you are not able to pay your final respects with your family,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “While these individuals have broken the law, they are still human beings and helping them to maintain connections to family and to the community that most will someday return to are important steps to long-term public safety.”
While prisoners do not have a right to have an in-person or video funeral visit, the new policy will ensure efforts are made to allow a prisoner to view the funeral via video when possible.
Once a prisoner receives approval, the video viewing of the service will take place in an area that allows privacy away from other prisoners. A facility employee will be present to monitor the viewing.
The prisoner’s security level will not affect them from attending the video funeral viewing.
Previously, in-person visits were only available to lower-level security level prisoners and can only take place if there are off-duty staff interested in volunteering to work, or the prisoner’s family will pay all costs for the escort.
The change will come at no expense to taxpayers.
