A new memorial has been created for a veteran to replace the original after it has gone missing.

The memorial is in honor of Army PFC Richard Rosas, 21, who was killed by an IED in Fallujah, Iraq on May 25, 2004.

Police searching for missing veteran memorial from Clapp Park The St. Louis Police Department is asking for help finding a missing memorial for a fallen veteran taken from Clapp Park.

The memorial is a small, wood silhouette of a soldier painted black. The original was located on the southside of Clapp Park, south of the gazebo near M-46.

The original memorial went missing after standing in the park for years.

Anyone with information can contact Ofc. VanHall or Chief Ramereiz at the St. Louis Police Department at 989-681-5285.