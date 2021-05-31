A new memorial has been created for a veteran to replace the original after it has gone missing.
The memorial is in honor of Army PFC Richard Rosas, 21, who was killed by an IED in Fallujah, Iraq on May 25, 2004.
The St. Louis Police Department is asking for help finding a missing memorial for a fallen veteran taken from Clapp Park.
The memorial is a small, wood silhouette of a soldier painted black. The original was located on the southside of Clapp Park, south of the gazebo near M-46.
The original memorial went missing after standing in the park for years.
Anyone with information can contact Ofc. VanHall or Chief Ramereiz at the St. Louis Police Department at 989-681-5285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.