It’s a tough time for small businesses as people are being advised to stay home and avoid large gatherings.
But imagine new restrictions being placed on restaurants on your opening day.
Jackson Brady say he’s accepted the state needed to close all dine-in bars and restaurants.
The man behind Poppy’s Place, located at 579 East Isabella Road in Midland, is just grateful he still has a way to make some money.
“The fact that they’re letting us do take-out and delivery, most places will be able to survive, get by on that,” Brady said. “I know some place are going to struggle, but it’s the right move, long term.”
Poppy’s is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.