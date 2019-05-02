A group of inspiring recruits with plans to become law enforcement graduated from their program at Mott Community College.
On May 2, 19 recruits took the next step towards their career by graduating from the Law Enforcement Regional Training Academy (LERTA), a 16-week, intensive program built to prepare them for field training.
For some recruits like Flint Officer Courtney Banks, the call to serve comes from a more personal place.
“Coming back close to ten years later, it feels like home again,” Banks said.
Banks said her father served as a Flint Police Officer for 23 years before passing away from a heart attack several years ago. His death left her and her siblings in need of a home, and together they found one through one of her father’s former colleagues.
“One of my dad’s partners ended up adopting me, him and his family. So, for them, it all feels like coming home. It’s a big circle,” Banks.
Now Banks is working at the same department where her father served, and she hopes her story inspires others to maybe pursue a career in law enforcement if they feel the call to serve.
“Just push through, and if this is what you want, it’s a calling and you have to go for it,” Banks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.