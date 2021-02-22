The Department of State's self-service stations will have new online services for customers.
The stations will include driver's license and state ID transactions next month. The new services will be available starting March 15.
“Customers will now be able to renew or replace their driver’s licenses and IDs at any of our more than 130 new self-service stations across the state, and renew or replace their enhanced licenses and IDs online,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “We have continuously expanded and improved customer options and service, even during the pandemic, and this upgrade will truly make our operations better than ever.”
The new online features will include requesting and obtaining a driving record, replacing or renewing an enhanced driver’s license if no photo is required, access, streamlines business services and add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license.
All the self-service stations will accept cash and credit cards.
