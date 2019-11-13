After nearly half a century of business in Old Town Saginaw, many were left stunned when the Stable Outdoor Outfitters closed up shop earlier this year.
But a new owner wants to bring it back.
“There’s so much heritage there and so much tradition,” said Tony Shumaker, vice president of Shumaker Inc. “This opportunity came up and we thought it would be a good merge between the two families.”
Shumaker’s Ski Shop, located in Flint and White Lake, is also family-owned and has been in the business for more than 70 years. They are looking forward to bringing a ski shop back to the Saginaw area.
“We just love the area and the building, and we really want to reopen it,” Shumaker said.
Many people are excited about the store’s reopening, but one questions remains. Will the Stable keep its name?
“We’re going to call it Shumakers at the Stable. So yeah, we’re going to carry the tradition. We’re not going to change what has gone,” Shumaker said.
Customers will be able to find all of their snow sports needs in their own backyard.
“We’re going to offer skis, snowboards. We are going to offer bikes and some rental products,” Shumaker said.
Shumaker is hoping to live up to what was once the Stable in Saginaw and is now Shumakers at the Stable.
“I hope that we can carry on the tradition and the direction that was going,” Shumaker said.
Shumakers at the Stable will be having a soft opening this weekend from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and a grand opening on Black Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
