The Bringer Inn, a staple in the Saginaw community, is getting ready to reopen its doors after closing at the end of 2020.
"It's my passion to cook," said Maria Demosthenous, new owner of the restaurant.
That's why Demosthenous and her fiancé Bill Kosmas decided to buy the Bringer Inn in Saginaw. Preparations were underway on Jan. 5 for the opening on Thursday.
The restaurant's former owner, Mike Bringer, decided to retire at the end of December. Even though times are tough for the food service industry because of the pandemic, Demosthenous said this opportunity was too good to pass up.
"Mike wanted to get out and he didn't want to shut it down because the people, this area, they love this place," Demosthenous said.
Demosthenous used to be a customer at the Bringer Inn. Now she looks forward to serving customers when the Bringer Inn reopens.
"For the moment, we're going to keep the same price, the same portion, the same quality,” Demosthenous said. “And then as we go, we're going to see what people like, some specials. I'm going to cook some Greek food too."
Demosthenous said she plans to keep all the Bringer Inn employees who would like to stay under new ownership on the payroll. In the meantime, diners will notice some changes right away.
"We're going to paint and put new carpet to fresh it up you know, make it look nice. That's all," Demosthenous said.
