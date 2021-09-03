Matthew Smith
Two days after a judge said recall language against a Davison School Board member was not clear or factual, new petition language was filed on Friday to recall Mathew Smith.

The woman who filed the recall petition that was labeled not clear on Wednesday, Jenessa Phillips, is the same person who filed Friday afternoon. The recall language says the reasons this petition is calling to recall Smith from the Davison School Board is “The state of Michigan has charged Matthew M. Smith with malicious use of telecommunication services to threat physical harm or damage to the Hough County Clerk.”

Judge Jennie Barkey ruled Wednesday that the previous language in the recall petition against Smith from was not clear or factual. Smith is accused of calling the Houghton County Clerk, Jennifer Kelly, and threatening to kill her dogs. Smith's trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 16.

