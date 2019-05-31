Bay City State Park is looking forward to a new playscape that’s expected for next year.
The state park received $25,000 from the Bay Area Community Foundation, bringing the project’s total funding to $475,000.
The new funds will go toward security features and amenities for parents just outside of the playscape.
Demolition of the old structure is expected to start this fall with the construction on the new playscape set for spring 2020.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resource will design the new playscape.
