Providing a hot lunch for students in need is the mission of a local non-profit foundation.
It is known as Murphy's Meals and the group raises money to ensure no child in Midland Public Schools goes without.
Murphy's Meals President Michael Borsum said in Midland, kids who are unable to pay for a hot lunch have the option of getting a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Borsum said that brings shame that no kid should have to experience.
"If the kid gets their lunch taken away from them and have to be given the alternative lunch, that's another reason for them to be bullied in class. We want to get rid of that entirely. There should never be any shame about lunch," Borsum said.
Instead of being turned away, the organization hopes to provide an option on school registers that charges Murphy's Meals for kids who are unable to pay. They would then pay Midland Public Schools directly, erasing the shame of alternative lunches.
"This is a problem that has a solution and we want to see it solved," Borsum said.
The program is still in its infancy and will be applying for its 501(c)(3) to be a completely non-profit charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.