Students in Bay City are headed back to school, and to their surprise, a new program is being implemented that may have some more excited than others.
“I’m very excited, very excited to drop off my freshman today and they’re not as excited but…” said Jason Kien, parent.
Kien is one of many parents getting back into the morning school routine.
On Aug. 27, students in Bay City headed back to class, as summer vacation officially ended.
The Bay City School District is the second-largest district in Mid-Michigan. Superintendent Dr. Stephen Bigelow is looking forward to the new school year.
“We’re excited getting all the kids back and I know our teachers, staff are excited, and the kids generally seem excited to be back as well,” Bigelow said.
As students head back to school at Central High School, they’ll learn new programs are being implemented.
“A new virtual program coming in this year for students, maybe due to health reasons or some other issues aren’t actually able to physically get into the school,” Bigelow said.
Bigelow said the program runs through the Bay City Eastern Hybrid School. Also with video gaming being very popular, the sports department at Bay City Central is starting an E-Sports program.
Bigelow said he’s excited about these and other extra-curricular activities in the district. He would also like to remind drivers to be mindful of students’ safety.
“Please be aware that we have young children out walking to school. We have school buses that you need to pull over for when they’re picking up and dropping off. And also, we have some new drivers in our high school so just be careful around those high school parking lots,” Bigelow said.
