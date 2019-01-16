There’s a new attorney overseeing the criminal cases surrounding the Flint water crisis.
The former Wayne County prosecutor is taking over the investigation started by former Attorney General Bill Schuette, promising a diligent review of the cases.
“If it was like me, if I do something bad I’m going to jail. Send them to jail, shoot. They were playing with people’s lives,” said David Penn, Flint resident.
Penn thinks someone needs to be held accountable when it comes to the lead laced water that plagued Flint for years.
That job will now go to Fadwa Hammoud, who was appointed as new lead prosecutor on the criminal cases surrounding the water crisis.
Anthony Brown, Flint resident, said justice can’t come soon enough.
“Every last one of them knew what they were doing, with all the coverups and all that. Do your time like everybody else has to do their time,” Brown said.
The cases Hammoud will be handling include those against former Flint Emergency Managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose, and top state officials Nick Lyon and Eden Wells.
Justice isn’t the only thing residents want, they want safe water more than anything.
“I’m not fitting to try it. I stick to bottle water anywhere I go,” Penn said.
“We still have the same water. They haven’t done anything. They are sugar coating it like they have been doing. If they’re going to get it done, get it done,” Brown said.
The Department of Environmental Quality released the newest round of testing this week, which show the water is well below the federal action level for lead.
The DEQ said for the past two years, the city lead and copper ruler data shows Flint is the same as or better than most cities across the state.
But faith in the findings are just not there.
“I’m not so sure about that. I’m not drinking it,” said Nancy Nelson, Flint resident.
Nelson hopes the new prosecution and governor will bring justice and change to the Vehicle City.
“I honestly think they need to hit them hard with money. They need to pay,” Nelson said.
The previous special prosecution on the criminal cases in Flint was Todd Flood, who will still be working on the cases under Hammoud.
