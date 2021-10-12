New protocols and options for fans this weekend at the Dow Event Center when the Saginaw Spirit return to the ice, but still the same game.
"So, we're gonna highly recommend that our fans be vaccinated, we're gonna highly recommend that they wear masks, and if they're ill, just stay home,” said Craig Goslin, the Saginaw Spirit president.
Goslin said that's what the state mandates, and what you would see at Ford Field or Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
"And around the Dow Event Center we're gonna have sanitation stations, we're using electrostatic sprayers for high touch surfaces here at the arena, so we're gonna do all we can to keep fans as safe as possible because their safety is our highest priority,” Goslin said.
The venue will also increase the air exchange rate so covid particles can't hang around for long.
Air handling units will be disinfected regularly.
"Yeah, our ticketing now, we...you can get digital ticketing, we didn't have that before had the paper tickets but now you can use digital tickets and that's also a little safer right? So, you don't have to handle it and our scanners can scan that ticket for our fans,” Goslin said.
Updated protocols aren't the only new addition fans can expect at Saturday’s game. The center has new glass and ice as well.
According to Goslin, it's all one system, so when the glass rattles on one side of the rink, fans all over will feel it.
"You know what it's exciting to get back on the ice, it's been nineteen months since the Saginaw Spirit has played a home game here at the Dow Event Center and our players, our fans, our entire community is really, really excited to get back on the ice this Saturday night at the Dow,” Goslin said.
