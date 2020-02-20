Another recreation marijuana shop is preparing to open its doors in Mid-Michigan.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Nicole Goodman, owner of Freddie’s.
For Nicole, the provisioning center called Freddie’s means everything. She even named it after her late father who was an avid marijuana user.
“He’s the reason behind all of this dream that Barry and I have worked on for the past three years now,” Nicole said.
Freddie’s will be the first recreational marijuana shop to open in Clio.
“Freddie’s is a special place,” Barry Goodman said.
Barry is the co-owner.
He said this weekend they will officially be able to sell recreational marijuana and they have an all-day party planned for people who might be waiting in line.
“We’re going to have video games, food, and drinks, prizes, a warm place to stay, couches to relax on. They’ll be able to not stand in a long line, two blocks long as they did in Ann Arbor recently,” Barry said.
They said their products are all tested by the state.
They have a variety of edible products and devices for consumption.
Nicole hopes her store can erase some of the stigma about using marijuana.
“Enjoy it and not be afraid. Like a sick pack of beer, they can come in and grab whether it’s for medication purposes or recreational use. They don’t have to feel ashamed to do that,” Nicole said.
The ribbon cutting for Freddie’s will be on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. The doors officially open at 10 a.m.
