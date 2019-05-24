Before you light off fireworks during Memorial Day Weekend, be sure to check the time.
New state regulations restrict the hours for legally lighting fuses.
Previous rules for lighting fireworks on the days before and after the holidays are gone.
“Last year you could shoot the day before, the day of and the day after,” Scott Miller from Xtreme Pyro Fireworks in Bay City said. “Now it’s only Saturdays and Sundays till 11:45 p.m.”
Miller said the change will have a big impact on his business and with every purchase comes the friendly reminder to remember the new time limits.
“All the hours are posted on both registers, on the front of the door coming in and leaving and we have flyers going into every bag so that people know exactly when they can shoot and they can't,” Miller said.
Violators face a $1,000 fine.
