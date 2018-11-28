Just weeks after Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana, some dispensaries are being forced to close due to new regulations.
The new regulations state newly licensed dispensaries can only sell marijuana from licensed growers, but owners said there are only so many growers and not enough supply.
Newly licensed dispensaries only have 30 days to comply with these new standards.
“After today I don’t have a job,” said Mark Bills, general manager of the Station Provisioning Center in Vassar.
Bills said he is working on borrowed time.
He said new state regulations gave shops like his just 30 days to make sure all their product comes from state-licensed marijuana growers.
Bills said he wants to follow the rules but those state-licensed growers can’t meet the demand.
“There is only one in the state of Michigan that actually has some product available and it’s very little comparing to how many patients there are,” Bills said.
Until now, centers were able to buy from card-holding growers looking to sell when they had a surplus in marijuana.
Now the business can’t afford to keep its doors open and customers like Crystal Powell aren’t very happy.
“How’s that fair? That somebody who has a license and is doing what they’re supposed to be doing has to shut down,” Powell said.
Six years ago, Powell said she had back surgery and the chronic pain from it still affects her. Without a nearby provisioning center like the Station, Wednesday’s purchase is all she has left.
“I’m going to have to make it last,” she said.
Bills said he understands the motivation behind the new rules, but thinks the 30-day deadline did more harm than good.
“They have to do something to regulate the system, but they need a plan that extends over a period of time. It’s just not a good thing for the community or for the patients or even for our employees,” Bills said.
The state agency that regulates medical marijuana said they hear concerns.
The agency said it will recommend a resolution next week that will allow provisioning centers to sell unlicensed marijuana as long as they meet certain requirements, including obtaining patient consent prior to selling it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.