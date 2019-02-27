Covenant HealthCare and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation have announced plans to build a rehabilitation hospital in Saginaw.
Leaders from Covenant HealthCare and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation are making plans for a $40.7 million rehabilitation hospital.
The new rehabilitation center will be located on the Covenant HealthCare main campus located in Saginaw.
The new building will include 48 patient beds and a state-of-the-art outpatient therapy facility.
Covenant HealthCare and Mary Free said they are developing a Rehabilitation Center of Excellence that will serve patients and families from a broad region of eastern Michigan. In addition to the new services and technology that will be housed in the building, patients will also can participate in national stroke rehabilitation research.
“The building will provide more private space for patients and enable our teams to be more efficient as they care for patients,” Ed Bruff, Covenant HealthCare President and CEO said. “In partnership with Mary Free Bed, we believe our Rehabilitation Center of Excellence will better serve Great Lakes Bay Region residents and be a world-class destination for patients from across the east side of the state.”
In Nov. 2017, the two organizations signed a partnership agreement creating a 50-50 joint venture that brought advanced rehabilitation care to Saginaw and the Great Lakes Bay region.
“One of our goals when we began the partnership was to study the need for a separate rehabilitation hospital,” Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle said. “Our analysis shows it’s time to move ahead with construction of a new building that will be designed specifically for rehabilitation services.”
The joint venture for inpatient rehabilitation became operational in Mar. 2018. Since then, patient rehabilitation results have consistently exceeded national benchmarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.