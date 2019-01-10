The Mackinac Center makes it easier for parents statewide to compare school scores when choosing the best schools for their children.
The 2018 Michigan Public High School Context and Performance (CAP) Report Card gives parents an updated tool for comparing schools, and takes into consideration varying demographics.
Unlike other systems of ranking schools, the CAP report card compares multiple years of state test results to the expected results given the socioeconomic makeup of a school’s students. This allows for a more comprehensive view when evaluating school performance.
“Relying on raw test results may mislead about how well a school is actually doing,” said Ben DeGrow, director of education policy at the Center and co-author of the study. “To get a fuller perspective, it helps to factor socioeconomic status into the equation.”
The CAP report card ranks 674 public high schools across the state, including charter and cyber schools.
Michigan Mathematics and Science Academy, in Warren, ranks number one on the list.
Genesee Early College and Saginaw Arts and Science Academy, also known as SASA, ranks in the Top 10.
Although SASA is near the top of the list, other schools in the district, such as Saginaw High and Arthur Hill are on the bottom with Saginaw High being the lowest.
The report card also examines long-term performance. Stephenson Middle-High School, an Upper Peninsula district school, and Detroit Community High School, a charter school, registered the greatest improvements from 2012-2018.
“To make informed choices about their children's education, parents need a clear and meaningful picture of school performance. Our Context and Performance report card is one key tool that shows how the state’s new school grading system can be shaped into something that parents can both understand and use,” said DeGrow.
You can view the complete CAP report card here. An online database is also available, where users can search for any school’s score, easily compare schools and find historical rankings too.
